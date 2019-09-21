Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 236.41 N/A -2.52 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and has 31.4 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively resTORbio Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 137.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has weaker performance than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.