Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

We will be comparing the differences between Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 496.26 N/A -2.52 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.