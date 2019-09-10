Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 191.79 N/A -2.52 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. Its rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has weaker performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.