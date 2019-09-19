Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Both Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 228.20 N/A -2.52 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.48 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Jaguar Health Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 242.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 1.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.