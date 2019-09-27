Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 31.66M -2.52 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,674,558,960.07% -217% -136.6% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 177,064,220.18% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.