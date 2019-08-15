Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 354.00 N/A -2.52 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 348.23 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 132.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.