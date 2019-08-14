Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 402.77 N/A -2.52 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.98 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 83.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.