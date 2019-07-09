Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Both Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 536.36 N/A -2.52 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 455.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.7% and 14.3%. 0.2% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.