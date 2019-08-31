Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

As Biotechnology companies, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 192.00 N/A -2.52 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 224.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.