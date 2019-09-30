Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 27.91M -2.52 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,401,999,024.87% -217% -136.6% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,051,971,928.88% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $17, which is potential 312.62% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.