Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 561.43 N/A -2.52 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.7% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.