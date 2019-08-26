Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) Reaches $0.67 Yearly Low; Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Shorts Lowered By 16.88%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) had a decrease of 16.88% in short interest. KDMN’s SI was 7.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.88% from 8.54 million shares previously. With 933,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s short sellers to cover KDMN’s short positions. It closed at $2.31 lastly. It is down 21.79% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.79% the S&P500. Some Historical KDMN News: 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Conference Call Event Sent in Error (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 26/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Conference Call Scheduled By JMP for May. 16; 10/04/2018 – KADMON GETS FDA GUIDANCE ON TRIAL DESIGN FOR KD025; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Buys New 1.3% Position in Kadmon Holdings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kadmon Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KDMN); 06/03/2018 Kadmon Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 06/03/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 08/05/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27

The stock of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.61 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.67 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $25.28M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $0.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.27M less. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.0356 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6694. About 867,441 shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has declined 87.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSD News: 09/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical 1Q Rev $0.00; 09/05/2018 – CLSD: STAT SIG IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE SEES PRELIM SAPPHIRE DATA IN 4Q 2018 VS 1Q 2019; 17/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 07/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE OFFERING PRICES AT $13.00/SHR; 06/03/2018 Clearside Biomedical Provides Update on Two Phase 3 Clinical Trials of CLS-TA in Retinal Vein Occlusion; 26/03/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PEACHTREE; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $299.46 million. The firm markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease.