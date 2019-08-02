Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) EPS Estimated At $-0.37; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering GP Strategies (GPX)

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 43.08% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s analysts see -17.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 131,088 shares traded. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has declined 87.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSD News: 14/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 3 TOPAZ RVO TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PEACHTREE; 06/03/2018 Clearside Biomedical Provides Update on Two Phase 3 Clinical Trials of CLS-TA in Retinal Vein Occlusion; 06/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL – IF PRIMARY ENDPOINTS MET IN BOTH TOPAZ AND SAPPHIRE TRIALS, CO EXPECTS TO SEEK AGNOSTIC LABEL IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – Clearside Biomedical 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 09/05/2018 – IGNORE: CLEARSIDE PEACHTREE RESULTS ALREADY REPORTED; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS MET IN 6-MONTH TRIAL; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical: Primary and Secondary Endpoints Met in 6-Mo Trial; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical: Patients Treated With CLS-TA Achieved Comparable Vision Improvement With Fewer Treatments

Among 2 analysts covering GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GP Strategies had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. Barrington maintained the shares of GPX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. See GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) latest ratings:

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why GP Strategies Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GPX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GP Strategies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GP Strategies to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GP Strategies Corporation’s (NYSE:GPX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Shareholders Are Down 40% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company has market cap of $240.06 million. The firm operates through four business divisions: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. It has a 31.82 P/E ratio. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services.

