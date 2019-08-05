Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 531.35 N/A -2.52 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.