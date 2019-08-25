Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 221.84 N/A -2.52 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.