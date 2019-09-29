Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 31.66M -2.52 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clearside Biomedical Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clearside Biomedical Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,859,093,125.30% -217% -136.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 62,785,254.53% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and has 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 3.36% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.