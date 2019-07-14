Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparing side by side

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 591.50 N/A -2.52 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.57 N/A -3.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clearside Biomedical Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 11.73% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 89.9% respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was more bullish than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.