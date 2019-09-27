Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 31.66M -2.52 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,713,782,991.20% -217% -136.6% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 730,893,974.69% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 255.99% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.