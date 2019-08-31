Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 192.00 N/A -2.52 0.00 Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 6.46% respectively. 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.