Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Contrasting side by side

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 402.77 N/A -2.52 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.35 N/A -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.