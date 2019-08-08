Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 501.27 N/A -2.52 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 consensus target price and a 243.47% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.