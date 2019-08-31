Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 192.00 N/A -2.52 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 25.1%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.