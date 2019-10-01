Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 27.91M -2.52 0.00 Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,401,999,024.87% -217% -136.6% Cerus Corporation 2,411,428,571.43% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cerus Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 45.35% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has weaker performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.