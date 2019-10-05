Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparison side by side

Both Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 27.91M -2.52 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,648,366,013.07% -217% -136.6% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,821,080,602.30% -80.6% -8.6%

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional investors owned 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.