Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 27.91M -2.52 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,648,366,013.07% -217% -136.6% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 75,972,083.75% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 0%. About 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.