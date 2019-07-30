Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparison side by side

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 571.45 N/A -2.52 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.55 N/A 0.10 38.57

Table 1 demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 57.4% respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.