Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparing side by side

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 342.20 N/A -2.52 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 3.1% respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.