Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) Analysts See $-0.37 EPS; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Rotork plc (LON:ROR)

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 43.08% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s analysts see -17.78% EPS growth. It closed at $1.06 lastly. It is down 87.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSD News: 09/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical: Primary and Secondary Endpoints Met in 6-Mo Trial; 09/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PEACHTREE; 07/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE OFFERING PRICES AT $13.00/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – PATIENTS TREATED WITH CLS-TA ACHIEVED COMPARABLE VISION IMPROVEMENT WITH FEWER TREATMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management Exits Clearside Biomedical; 14/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/03/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 7 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Rotork PLC had 27 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5. Goldman Sachs maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 285 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. See Rotork plc (LON:ROR) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 338.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 276.00 New Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 250.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 333.00 New Target: GBX 338.00 Unchanged

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 295.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 280.00 Initiates Starts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The company has market cap of $39.85 million. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion ; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). It currently has negative earnings. The company's pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

More notable recent Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Clearside Biomedical Announces License Agreement with Aura Biosciences for Suprachoroidal Space Microinjectorâ„¢ Designed to Optimize Ocular Oncology Drug Delivery – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Clearside Biomedical to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Clearside Biomedical Announces Multiple Oral Presentations to be Given at the American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clearside Biomedical Appoints Dr. George Lasezkay as Interim CEO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.10% or GBX 9.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 287.1. About 722,950 shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Rotork plc (LON:ROR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Rotork plc (LON:ROR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019.