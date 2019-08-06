Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) Analysts See $-0.37 EPS; American Physicians Service Group Has 1.68 Sentiment

American Physicians Service Group Inc (AMPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 69 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 41 reduced and sold equity positions in American Physicians Service Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 22.10 million shares, down from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Physicians Service Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 51 New Position: 18.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The company has market cap of $39.85 million. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion ; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). It currently has negative earnings. The company's pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 264,004 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 221,704 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 209,550 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.07% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 313,566 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $911.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It has a 395.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 125,225 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) has risen 17.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. AMPH’s profit will be $1.41 million for 161.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% negative EPS growth.