ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Both ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.23 N/A -1.86 0.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 11 0.41 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ClearOne Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30% Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.6 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ClearOne Inc. Its rival Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. ClearOne Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ClearOne Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sonim Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 122.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares and 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 49.3% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.4% are Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. has stronger performance than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sonim Technologies Inc. beats ClearOne Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.