ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.44 N/A -1.86 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.41 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ClearOne Inc. and Polar Power Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ClearOne Inc. and Polar Power Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Polar Power Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ClearOne Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 49.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 61.72% of Polar Power Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. has 72.8% stronger performance while Polar Power Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Polar Power Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ClearOne Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.