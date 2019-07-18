ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Both ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -1.94 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.80 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ClearOne Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ClearOne Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32% -28.4% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.5% -8.2%

Volatility & Risk

ClearOne Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Extreme Networks Inc. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. ClearOne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Extreme Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ClearOne Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 81.3% respectively. 49.9% are ClearOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8% Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. has stronger performance than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ClearOne Inc. beats Extreme Networks Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.