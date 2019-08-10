ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

As Communication Equipment companies, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.46 N/A -1.86 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 54 6.26 N/A 0.47 142.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ClearOne Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acacia Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ClearOne Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Acacia Communications Inc.’s potential downside is -14.77% and its consensus target price is $54.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ClearOne Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.3% and 79.1%. ClearOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 49.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. was less bullish than Acacia Communications Inc.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats ClearOne Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.