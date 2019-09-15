ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ClearOne Inc. has 49.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ClearOne Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.10% -30.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ClearOne Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ClearOne Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

The rivals have a potential upside of 70.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ClearOne Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year ClearOne Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, ClearOne Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ClearOne Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that ClearOne Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ClearOne Inc.’s rivals are 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

ClearOne Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.