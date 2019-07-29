ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Communication Equipment company, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ClearOne Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its rivals. 49.9% of ClearOne Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ClearOne Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32.00% -28.40% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ClearOne Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ClearOne Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ClearOne Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ClearOne Inc. are 5.7 and 3.5. Competitively, ClearOne Inc.’s rivals have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ClearOne Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that ClearOne Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ClearOne Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ClearOne Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.