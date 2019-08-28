ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Comparing side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.44 N/A -1.86 0.00 Iteris Inc. 5 2.08 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see ClearOne Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ClearOne Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that ClearOne Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ClearOne Inc. are 5.6 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ClearOne Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iteris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares and 35% of Iteris Inc. shares. 49.3% are ClearOne Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Iteris Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. has stronger performance than Iteris Inc.

Summary

Iteris Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ClearOne Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.