ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Comparing side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.39 N/A -1.86 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.61 N/A 0.27 11.39

Table 1 demonstrates ClearOne Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Risk & Volatility

ClearOne Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ClearOne Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ceragon Networks Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 107.47% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 49.3% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. had bullish trend while Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats ClearOne Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.