Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Position in Micron Technology (MU) as Share Price Rose; As Pioneer Energy Svcs (PES) Shares Declined, Franklin Resources Increased Holding

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Svcs Corp (PES) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 489,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 88.12% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Energy Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47M market cap company. It closed at $0.1589 lastly. It is down 95.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PES News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Rev $144.5M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q REV. FROM PRODUCTION UNITS UP 7% TO 10% VS 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services Expects to Generate Positive Cash Flow for Full-Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Energy Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PES); 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q REV. $144.5M, EST. $136.5M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q PRODUCTION SERVICE UNIT MARGIN 25%-27% OF REV; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 19/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 574,480 shares to 828,030 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 129,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.36M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.87% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Veritable Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 22,052 shares. Conning holds 0.03% or 26,180 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Institute For Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc Markets owns 244,100 shares. Dalal Street invested in 1.70 million shares or 26.52% of the stock. Regent invested in 61,365 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Liability has 700 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 53,593 shares. Rech Investors invested in 0.23% or 17.87M shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.1% or 72,269 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 1.12 million shares to 813,661 shares, valued at $36.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 232,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,231 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

