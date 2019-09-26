Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Microstrategy (MSTR) Holding by $2.22 Million; Stock Value Declined; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Price Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Trimmed by $2.29 Million Its Position

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 15,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 55,977 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 71,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $149.57. About 52,100 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 284,194 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Analysts await MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. MSTR’s profit will be $7.48M for 51.22 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by MicroStrategy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -621.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 3,353 shares in its portfolio. 412,267 are owned by First Ltd Partnership. 9,457 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. Mason Street Ltd Com stated it has 2,738 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De has 30,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 3,912 shares stake. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 7,977 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 46,403 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.03% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 88,469 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Westfield Mgmt Communication Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 100,810 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 80,729 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 484,259 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 94,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

