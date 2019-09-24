Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $929,520; Ward Ferry Management LTD Boosted Position in 58 Com (WUBA) by $14.99 Million as Stock Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.19M shares traded or 45.71% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 92,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 109,019 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 201,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 188,511 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De owns 275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 298,452 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 2,715 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 32,072 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 563,426 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com owns 17,327 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 43,815 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 836,836 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc accumulated 139,018 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 21,162 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 49,066 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 452 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $149,292 activity.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 84,268 shares to 786,419 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 470,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.74 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Terrafina Announces Changes in its Technical Committee – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip (MX) Raises Q2 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “58.com Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.