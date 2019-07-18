Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake as Stock Rose; Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 3.94 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (RMAX) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 162,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.67 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Re/Max Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 69,518 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $52M-$54M; 16/05/2018 – Home Sales Increase 2.3% Despite Peaking Prices, Ever-Shrinking Inventory; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q REV. $52.6M, EST. $50.5M; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX SEES 2Q REV. $52.0M TO $54.0M, EST. $52.2M

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 532,376 shares to 702,151 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 398,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,811 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs invested in 9,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Pzena Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 9.45 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 15.90 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc owns 966,005 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public holds 0.08% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability Co reported 50,111 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 40,659 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Becker Capital Mngmt holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 2.51 million shares. Korea Invest reported 1.89M shares stake. Frontier Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Renaissance Tech Limited Com holds 0.02% or 1.83M shares. Lateef Inv Management Ltd Partnership holds 60,061 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 9.97M shares.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $102.84 million for 12.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/20/2019 – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flex Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flex (FLEX) Down 19.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Commences Shipment of IQ Microinverters From Mexico – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on August, 1. RMAX’s profit will be $9.62 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “RE/MAX Holdings Inc.: RE/MAX Holdings To Release Second Quarter 2019 Results On August 1, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Zacks.com published: “RE/MAX (RMAX) Announces Referral Relationship With Redfin – Zacks.com” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Summer heat: Denver residential real estate market stays hot – Denver Business Journal” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RE/MAX Statement On Dissolution Of Exclusive Redfin Referral Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). American stated it has 13,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.59% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). 1,105 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Fdx Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 11,186 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). 245,080 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1.17M shares. Captrust Finance invested in 0% or 283 shares. 14,461 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. 27,107 were accumulated by Bowling Management. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 25 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 95,459 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Liniger Gail A. bought $4.47M worth of stock. Dow Roger J. had bought 9,100 shares worth $293,930 on Wednesday, June 12.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 351,197 shares to 8.84 million shares, valued at $411.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).