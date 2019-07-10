Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake as Shares Rose; Altria Group (MO) Position Boosted by Botty Investors Llc

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 930,906 shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 2.32 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $100.43 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 129,841 shares to 641,805 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 247,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flex (FLEX) Down 19.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Sotheby’s Jumps On Acquisition News; Flex Pharma Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadcom, FedEx and Omega Flex – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5,918 activity. 672 shares valued at $5,317 were sold by Tan Lay Koon on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.09% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Icm Asset Mgmt Wa accumulated 403,150 shares or 3.1% of the stock. 1.73M are held by Thornburg Invest Management. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Asset Management One owns 226,735 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.57% or 77.42 million shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 207,738 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Clearline Capital Limited Partnership has 1.29% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 246,512 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 1.13 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 194,900 are owned by Nordea Inv Management Ab. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 38.28 million shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Altria’s Cigarette Price Hike Really the Bullish Sign Analysts Think? – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “June 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why IQOS Could Completely Own the U.S. E-Cig Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited. Guggenheim Llc owns 538,266 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.37% stake. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated stated it has 38,309 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards has 19,277 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 0.51% stake. Security Natl Trust has invested 0.7% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.13% or 6,387 shares. 36,393 were reported by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Park Oh reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 26,355 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 111,236 shares. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 790,605 shares. Ancora Limited Company has 12,573 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.