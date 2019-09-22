Clearline Capital LP Stake in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Cut as Market Value Declined; As American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Market Valuation Declined, Ejf Capital Raised Position by $1.35 Million

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 527,558 shares traded or 12.32% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 27,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 151,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 179,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 873,798 shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 470,609 shares to 558,924 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 80,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.64% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc has 11,165 shares. Clearline Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.14% or 151,841 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 43,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 3.15M shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.50 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 49,172 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has 70,695 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 14,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artal Grp Incorporated reported 0.22% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 87,627 shares. Carlson LP has invested 0.09% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 210,500 are held by Alkeon Cap Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 2,667 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Hillsdale Mgmt holds 59,200 shares. 45,806 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp. Invesco Ltd has 2.04M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.65M are owned by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com. Sit Invest Assoc reported 10,525 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 1.23M shares. 26,813 are held by Etrade Capital Limited. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 173,490 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 45,867 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 245,605 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 269,050 shares. 121,496 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Victory Capital Management owns 1.01 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 245,462 shares to 362,695 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 59,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).