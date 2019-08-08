Clearline Capital LP Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Lowered by $4.86 Million; Fulton Bank Has Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $387,112

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 35.60 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 4,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 40,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 45,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 10.38M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 394,241 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 96,282 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 184,882 shares stake. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.92% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept owns 24,900 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp accumulated 4.66 million shares or 4.28% of the stock. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Psagot Invest House Ltd accumulated 3,650 shares. Moreover, Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Addison holds 0.25% or 8,001 shares in its portfolio. Snow Capital Management Lp stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Llc invested in 0% or 51,227 shares. Ima Wealth has 0.97% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 60,373 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 11,881 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 25.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 532,376 shares to 702,151 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 422,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Fds Inc (PCBIX) by 26,283 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $31.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Investors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wellington Shields And reported 15,810 shares stake. Cap Fund has 100,526 shares. Grp accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 0.3% stake. Moneta Gru Investment Advsrs Limited Company, Missouri-based fund reported 11,855 shares. Dana Invest Advisors reported 1.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 4.93% stake. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc owns 72,300 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Advsr Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Trust Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Nippon Life Communications has 567,400 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 18,926 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y reported 13,118 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

