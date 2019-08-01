Clearline Capital LP Stake in Flex LTD (FLEX) Has Lowered by $2.46 Million; Encompass Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding in World Fuel Svcs (INT) by $6.51 Million as Share Price Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 7.05M shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 30/05/2018 – Black Box launches new Radian Flex Video Wall Platform; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 327,463 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,381 are held by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 36,100 shares. 23,640 are owned by James Invest. Moreover, Convergence Ptnrs Lc has 0.13% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 20,292 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 39,696 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 254,741 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 18,000 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 122,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Blackrock stated it has 8.06M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Encompass Advisors Lc invested in 611,344 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66 million shares to 6.63 million shares, valued at $55.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 260,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,213 shares, and cut its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares to 71,486 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 422,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 17.51M shares stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 2,740 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communication Ltd invested in 0.02% or 18,205 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 3.13M shares. Schneider Corp has invested 0.11% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0.08% or 4.91 million shares. 10,040 are owned by Ls Inv Ltd Liability. Becker Incorporated has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Loews holds 0.1% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. 194,900 were reported by Nordea Ab. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 217,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 122,845 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.39M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.