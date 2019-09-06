Clearline Capital LP Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose; Pioneer Investment Management Upped Position in Sabre (SABR) by $26.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 735.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69 million, up from 171,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 1.43M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 40,910 shares to 446,555 shares, valued at $36.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 96,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.86M shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

