Clearline Capital LP Raised Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) by $5.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $1.54 Million as Share Price Rose

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.55M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 594,243 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 185.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 8,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,515 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 4,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis companies are having a horrible summer as scandals mount and stocks slide – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands eyed after shock Canopy Growth development – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Things Constellation Brands Just Said About Canopy Growth — Good and Bad – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CBD Infused Drinks Offer Consumers a New Healthy Alternative – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics Announces New In Vitro Data Showing Protective Effects of Triamcinolone Acetonide on Cartilage – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Announces Product-Specific J Code (J3304) for ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Effective January 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flexion: Finally Looking For An Entry – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion: Time To Join The Dance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

