Clearline Capital LP Position in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Cut by $360,864 as Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its Position by $884,735 as Valuation Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 3,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 32,425 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 36,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 11,360 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EPS WITHIN 1ST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.54; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 8,917 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $93.10 million for 13.41 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 484,259 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 470,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 7,406 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 37,322 shares. Pettee Investors reported 0.53% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 6,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 22,931 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). The Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Swiss Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,459 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 2,737 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 437,361 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 3,500 shares. Dana Advisors, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 95,731 shares. 98,642 are held by Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Com. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 14,650 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Livingston Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 13,453 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 795 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited reported 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Drexel Morgan And Co stated it has 14,692 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 2,255 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 2.45% or 32,775 shares. Martin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valley Advisers stated it has 42,470 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. First National Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 50,854 were reported by Trust Of Toledo Na Oh. Moreover, Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,724 shares. Beech Hill Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 4,799 shares. Convergence Prns has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dana Advisors, Wisconsin-based fund reported 192,135 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.