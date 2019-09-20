Clearline Capital LP Maintains Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY); As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kdi Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 22,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 119,729 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, up from 97,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.98. About 5.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 532.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 470,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 558,924 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 88,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 946,182 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Century 21® Peak Dominates 2019 in the Inland Empire – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, X Financial and EverQuote among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Realogy Holdings Stock Fell 45.5% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realogy +12% on Amazon partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, worth $22,700 on Monday, May 6.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 22,416 shares to 16,920 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 94,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,973 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 7.42M shares. 684 were reported by Carroll Financial Associates. Signaturefd Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 4,082 shares. Aperio Llc invested in 260,661 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 512,614 shares. 434 were accumulated by Parkside Fin National Bank. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Principal Grp Inc owns 1.05M shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Sei Investments holds 69,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Panagora Asset Management reported 12,288 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge & Cox reported 24.99 million shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,206 shares. 1.81M are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Fin Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 348,557 shares. 35,000 are held by Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation has 356,622 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm holds 0.59% or 21,415 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 1.18% or 449,291 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd invested in 794,935 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Kenmare Capital Prns Ltd Llc owns 5,000 shares. Matthew 25 Management has invested 7.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mairs Pwr holds 247,263 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 5.08 million are held by Swedbank. Agf Invests holds 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.56M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 109,509 shares.