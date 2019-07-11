Clearline Capital LP Maintains Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR); As Kroger (KR) Share Value Declined, Monarch Capital Management Increased Holding by $754,560

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 2.05 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Source denies report that Kroger, Target are discussing merger

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 2.66 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

